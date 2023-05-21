Lebanon arrests high-ranking member of al-Qaeda

Beirut: The Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate has confirmed the arrest of a high-ranking al-Qaeda member in northern Lebanon.

The statement, while withholding the suspect’s identity, revealed on Saturday that the apprehension took place in Deir Ammar, a town in the northern region, following an extensive security operation.

The detained individual played a pivotal role in establishing the terrorist organisation known as Fatah al-Islam, which maintained ties with al-Qaeda and operated within Lebanon more than 10 years ago, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also assumed a significant role in the emergence of the Islamic State and the al-Nusra Front, the statement said, adding that investigations are ongoing with the detainees under the supervision of “competent judiciary bodies”.