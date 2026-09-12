Lebanon detains Bashar Assad relative over weapons, drug charges

The arrests came weeks after Lebanon handed a former Syrian military commander to authorities in Damascus.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad smiling during a formal event or interview.
Bashar al-Assad

Beirut: Lebanese authorities have detained a relative of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad along with the son of a notorious drug dealer in northeast Lebanon on charges of carrying weapons and drugs, officials and the Lebanese army said Saturday.

Suleiman Assad and Ali Zeiter, son of Noah Zeiter, the suspected drug trafficker arrested last year, were detained Friday, September 11, near the northeastern city of Baalbek, said the two judicial officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media. Suleiman Assad is the son of Hilal Assad, a cousin of the ousted president.

A number of Syrian officials and relatives of Assad have fled from Syria to other countries including Lebanon, after the five-decade Assad family rule came to an end in December 2024, when Islamist rebels seized power. Bashar Assad and his younger brother, Maher, have been living in Russia.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The Lebanese army said in a statement that it detained three people, including a Syrian citizen who did not have documents proving that he is staying legally in Lebanon.

The army said they had weapons with them along with hashish, a drug that is processed from cannabis that are widely planted in northeast Lebanon. The army did not release the names but the initials of their first and family names matched those of Assad and Zeiter. The army said they were questioned under the supervision of judicial officials.

The arrest of Suleiman Assad comes weeks after Lebanon handed over to Syrian authorities a retired major general who commanded a division in Bashar Assad’s army.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Associated Press

Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, and a taste of the great journalism produced by AP members and customers.
Back to top button