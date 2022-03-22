Lebanon facing wheat crisis amid Russia-Ukraine conflict: President

Wheat warehouses were destroyed in the Beirut port blasts in 2020

Published: 22nd March 2022
Photo: AFP

Beirut: Lebanese President Michel Aoun has said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict affected Lebanon’s capacity to secure sufficient wheat, urging UN to increase food support for his country, a statement by Lebanon’s Presidency reported.

“Wheat warehouses were destroyed in the Beirut port blasts in 2020, and the war in Ukraine further impacted our access to this commodity,” Aoun was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Aoun’s remarks came on Monday during his meeting in Italy with David Beasley, the executive director of the World Food Programme, who said the WFP will continue supporting Lebanon despite the increasingly difficult global situation.

Aoun also met with the director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Qu Dongyu, who said that FAO will urge member states of the organization to double their production of basic food products with the aim of facing the emerging global situation in light of the war in Ukraine.

Qu Dongyu promised Aoun to continue coordinating with the Lebanese government to provide Lebanon with its needs.

Aoun arrived in Italy on Monday and he will also hold meeting with Italian president and officials.

Pope Francis meets Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun at the Vatican, March 21, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

