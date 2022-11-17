Lebanon tennis champion refuses to face Israeli rival

Beirut: A 36-year-old Lebanese international tennis champion, Mohamed Ataya, have withdrawn from the final of the Cyprus International Championship for refusing to confront an Israeli player and rejecting normalization.

The Islamic Action Front in Lebanon praised the Mohamed Ataya position, who joined a group of world heroes for refusing normalization in response to the call of Arab and national duty to boycott the occupation.

جبهة العمل الاسلامي في لبنان: حيّت بطل كرة المضرب اللبناني محمد عطايا الذي رفض مواجهة لاعب صهيوني في نهائي بطولة قبرص الدولية. pic.twitter.com/LnJaKVwQCA — جبهة العمل الاسلامي- لبنان (@jabha_islami) November 14, 2022

Lebanese authorities and tweeters considered that the player, Attaya, achieved with this withdrawal a new victory for Lebanon and Lebanese sports, describing his position as honorable and heroic, with calls to boycott any activity with the Israeli occupation and continue to renounce it.

#محمد_عطايا بطل بالمعنى الحقيقي للكلمة…انسحب من نهائي بطولة قبرص الدولية لكرة المضرب رفضاً لمواجهة لاعب اسرائيلي

وربح ميدالية الشرف الوطني والله💛✌ pic.twitter.com/QJHugTBluX — ramia al ibrahim – راميا الابراهيم (@ramiaalibrahim) November 14, 2022

#محمد_عطايا وغيره من الرياضيين اللبنانيين والعرب الشرفاء، رفضوا التطبيع مع العدو ودفعوا الثمن من حسابهم وعلى طريقتهم وهم أفضل من #نجيب_ميقاتي الذي لم يقاطع إجتماعاً وفي وجهه مندوبة إسرائيل. وهو مستمر بأسفاره في حكومة منصرفة ومصروفة وممنوعة من الصرف، دون حساب ولا رقيب على فعلتِه! https://t.co/NsSohKVCc6 — Khalil Rammal خليل رمَّال (@rammalagency) November 14, 2022

This is not the first time a country has withdrawn from a tournament.

Earlier, number of Lebanese and Arab players withdrew from many and varied world championships, rejecting normalization with the Israeli occupation, and they received wide welcome and praise through Arab platforms.