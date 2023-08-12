Lebanon’s state TV Tele Liban temporarily shuts down

Tele Liban staff started a strike last week, citing discontent with their salaries.

Beirut: Lebanon’s Information Minister Ziad Makari announced the temporary closure of the country’s sole national TV Channel, Tele Liban, due to the government’s inability to pay the employee’s salaries.

The closure came after attempts to persuade employees to continue working proved unsuccessful, the Elnashra news website reported.

Tele Liban staff started a strike last week, citing discontent with their salaries.

An employee of the channel told Xinhua news agency that employees have asked for salary increases and social aid to cope with the country’s high inflation and economic difficulties, but their demands have not been met.

“We’ve heard many promises, but nothing has happened yet, and we cannot take it anymore,” said the employee,.

Tele Liban, established in the late 1950s, was initially jointly owned by two private companies.

The state acquired the private shares in 1996, making the television station fully government-owned.

Lebanon has been facing a steep financial crisis amid the collapse of the local currency by over 90 per cent, which caused a devaluation of wages of public sector employees.

