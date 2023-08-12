Lebanon’s state TV Tele Liban temporarily shuts down

Beirut: Lebanon’s Information Minister Ziad Makari announced the temporary closure of the country’s sole national TV Channel, Tele Liban, due to the government’s inability to pay the employee’s salaries.

The closure came after attempts to persuade employees to continue working proved unsuccessful, the Elnashra news website reported.

Tele Liban staff started a strike last week, citing discontent with their salaries.

هذا ليس اجراءا حكوميا، ولا حتى مجرد إغلاق محطة تلفزيونية، هي جريمة بحق ذاكرة اللبنانيين، وبحق مؤسسات وطنية، تكافل بتنفيذها عصبة من أزلام مليشيات حديثة السلطة، فاقدة لأدنى معاني البعد الثقافي والفني لإرث هذه البلاد..

إقفال #تلفزيون_لبنان سيسجل بأحرف عريضة على جبين الرعاع الذين… — ziad itani (@ZiadItanioff) August 11, 2023

An employee of the channel told Xinhua news agency that employees have asked for salary increases and social aid to cope with the country’s high inflation and economic difficulties, but their demands have not been met.

“We’ve heard many promises, but nothing has happened yet, and we cannot take it anymore,” said the employee,.

Tele Liban, established in the late 1950s, was initially jointly owned by two private companies.

The state acquired the private shares in 1996, making the television station fully government-owned.

Lebanon has been facing a steep financial crisis amid the collapse of the local currency by over 90 per cent, which caused a devaluation of wages of public sector employees.

لطالما ارتبط اسم #تلفزيون_لبنان بالزّمن الجميل!

إقفال هذه الشّاشة انتصار لزمن الإعلام الرّديء.. pic.twitter.com/dazjNRJwEq — حسن الدّر (@HasanDorr) August 11, 2023

