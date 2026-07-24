Left-backed student unions observe bandh over NEET row in Telangana

Hyderabad: Educational institutions observed a bandh on Friday, July 24, in Telangana following a call by Left-affiliated student unions to protest against the alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET.

AISF state secretary Putta Laxman told PTI that the shutdown, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and tough punishment to the guilty in the NEET-UG paper leak, is being observed successfully.

The unions comprising SFI, AISF, PDSU called for the bandh of educational institutions from Intermediate (11th and 12th standard) to university level, he said.

The students unions would take out a rally from Narayanaguda to Himayatnagar here, he said.

Congress, BRS announce protests

Meanwhile, the Congress and BRS said they will hold protests here on Friday over the NEET-UG paper leak issue.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao will attend a protest called by the party’s students’ wing at the Dharna Chowk at Indira Park here.

State Congress Working President M Anjan Kumar Yadav would lead a rally from MLA Quarters at Adarsh Nagar to Indira Gandhi’s statue in Necklace Road, the party said in a release.

The Osmania University postponed all examinations scheduled to be held on July 24 in view of the bandh called by the Left-affiliated student unions.

The revised schedule for the postponed examinations would be communicated in due course, the OU said in a release.