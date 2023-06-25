Left trade union leader assaults bus owner in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The owner of a private bus plying in Tiruvaruppu in Kerala’s Kottayam district was assaulted by a leader of the CPI(M) controlled trade union, CITU.

The bus owner, Rajmohan had received a positive order from the Kerala High court allowing the bus to be operated with police support. This irked the CPI(M) and CITU leadership which did not allow the bus to ply.

On Sunday morning, Rajmohan was trying to remove the flags that were tied on the bus by the CITU when suddenly the CITU local leader, Ajayan assaulted him. Ajayan is also a CPI(M) leader.

Kerala Police were providing protection to the bus and a group of policemen were present at the spot when the assault took place.

Rajmohan was admitted to Tiruvaruppu general hospital following the assault.

Senior leader of the Congress party and former Home Minister of Kerala, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, while speaking to media persons said, “This is blatant arrogance of being in power. The CITU and the CPI(M) have not given any respect to the verdict of the Kerala High Court and instead attacked the owner of the bus who was given protection by the Kerala High Court. Immediate action is required in this matter and this cannot be allowed in Kerala.”