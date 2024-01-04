Legal team of 8 Indians gets 60 days to appeal to Qatar Court: MEA

In December, the Court of Appeal in Qatar commuted the death sentence handed down to the Indians and sentenced them to prison for varying durations.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 4th January 2024 7:30 pm IST
Legal team of 8 Indians gets 60 days to appeal to Qatar Court: MEA
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

New Delhi: The legal team of eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel was given 60 days to appeal against the ruling by Qatar’s court of appeal, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In December, the Court of Appeal in Qatar commuted the death sentence handed down to the Indians and sentenced them to prison for varying durations.

Also Read
Qatar commutes death sentence of ex-Indian Navy officials

The verdict came weeks after the family members of the Indians filed an appeal against the earlier order by another court.

MS Education Academy

The Navy veterans were on October 26 given death sentences by Qatar’s Court of First Instance.

Sixty days’ time has been given to file an appeal against the order at Qatar’s highest court, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 4th January 2024 7:30 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button