Legendary Ronaldo wishes to score 1000 goals before saying goodbye to soccer; he turns 40 on Feb 5

The Portuguese powerhouse Cristiano Ronaldo will turn 40 on Feb 5, 2025. The fact that he is still playing football at the topmost international level is a testimony to the amazing fitness that he has maintained. It has required years of hard work on the football field, strict discipline in diet and exercise and the ability to stick to a regular lifestyle to stay at the top of the game.

Perfect role model for kids

In the course of his career, despite earning millions of dollars, he has maintained a very clean image with no allegations of unsavoury behavior on and off the field. He stays away from alcohol and has set high moral standards thereby being an ideal role model for kids who look up to him.

His training routine involves high intensity interval training (known as HIIT), running and sprinting drills, gym workouts and eating only healthy foods. It may be recalled that during a press conference a few years ago, there were Coca Cola bottles placed on the table in front of him and he removed them and put them on the side. He did not want to be identified with a non healthy product. That gesture by Ronaldo led to Coca Cola shares plunging dramatically in the stock market.

Ronaldo has always had his own strong beliefs about maintaining his health and that is why he is able to give his best effort even at this stage of his playing career. Other than Lionel Messi, no other player can claim to have reached the level that Ronaldo has. Behind his smiling visage is the willpower of steel.

His goal tally now is 900 plus

To date, he has scored a little more than 900 goals for various clubs and his country. It was said that Pele had scored 1000 goals but some of these goals were undocumented and therefore questioned by rival players and journalists. Ronaldo claims that he has video recordings of every goal that he has scored in his life as a footballer.

Target is 1000 goals

Now, even at age 40, he maintains his relentless work ethic. His passion for the game shows no signs of fading. How long will he continue? When is he going to retire?

Whenever he was asked these questions, Ronaldo did not give a clear answer. On one occasion he revealed that he wants to take his tally of goals past 1000 and only then will he leave the field.

He is displaying his talents for Al Nassr Club in Saudi Arabia, where he plays in the Pro League. His decision to move from the European competitions to the Middle East marks a significant shift in his career, though it hasn’t slowed down his ambition. Ronaldo has stated his desire is to continue playing at the highest level for as long as his body allows.

Will not take up coaching

He has ruled out a coaching role for himself after retirement. Looking to the future, Ronaldo has indicated that he plans to play at the top level for a few more years before transitioning to life after football. He has also dropped hints that he will not move to any other club henceforth and will end his career with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Because of his foresight and balanced attitude, he has already chalked out a plan after he leaves football. He has expressed an interest in pursuing business ventures and philanthropy. His entrepreneurial spirit has seen him invest in various industries, including fashion and health.

Furthermore, Ronaldo is deeply involved in charitable work through his foundation. He is keen to help children and families in need. Ronaldo’s great legacy will cross the confines of football and transcend many other walks of life as he seeks to leave an indelible mark in sports as well as in society.