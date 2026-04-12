Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passes away at 92

Hyderabad: Asha Bhosle, one of India’s greatest playback singers, passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Reports confirm that she later developed serious complications, including cardiac and respiratory issues, which led to her death.

Her son Anand Bhosle confirmed the news and stated that her last rites will be held at 4 PM at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

An eight-decade musical journey

Asha Bhosle had an extraordinary career that spanned over eight decades. She recorded more than 12,000 songs in multiple languages and became one of the most versatile voices in Indian music.

She began her journey at a very young age and sang her first film song in 1943. Over the years, she delivered iconic songs such as “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” “Kajra Mohabbat Wala,” and “Dil Cheez Kya Hai.”

Initially known for dance numbers, she later proved her range with classical songs and ghazals, earning respect across generations.

Awards and achievements

Asha Bhosle received numerous awards for her contribution to music. She won two National Film Awards and several Filmfare Awards. She was honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

In 2011, she was also recognized by the Guinness World Records as the most recorded artist in music history.

Personal life and legacy

Born into the famous Mangeshkar family, she was the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar. Despite comparisons, she built a strong identity of her own in the industry.

Her personal life had both highs and lows, but her passion for music never faded. Even in her later years, she continued performing and recording songs.

Nation mourns a legend

Her passing has left the nation in grief. Fans, celebrities, and musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the legendary singer.

Asha Bhosle’s voice defined generations, and her songs will continue to live on. This is a developing story, and more details are awaited.