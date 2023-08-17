Legislative Assembly Session in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj speaks in the state Assembly during the two-day session, at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj speaks in the state Assembly during the two-day session, at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri with party MLAs during the two-day session of the Assembly, at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Delhi Ministers Gopal Rai and Atishi during the second part of the Fourth Session of the Seventh Legislative Assembly at Delhi Vidhan Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Clouds hover in the sky above the Delhi Legislative Assembly building during a session of the Assembly, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) New Delhi: Delhi Vidhan Sabha is seen during the second part of the Fourth Session of the Seventh Legislative Assembly, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)