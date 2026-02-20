Leopard kills calf near fields in Telangana, officials issue alert

Hyderabad: Forest officials reported that a leopard attacked and killed a cow calf tied near agricultural land belonging to farmer Romala Bhumaiah in Hanmakkapalli village under Vemulawada Urban Mandal.

Authorities said leopard movement has been observed up to Hanmakkapalli on the outskirts of Vemulawada town. In view of this, residents of villages under Vemulawada Rural limits have been advised to remain alert.

Speaking on the incident, SI Venkatrajam urged people to follow precautionary measures. He advised villagers not to go alone to agricultural fields, not to keep cattle tied in fields at night, and to ensure livestock are secured at home after dark.

He also cautioned residents against visiting fields at night and asked them to immediately inform authorities if leopard movement is noticed.

Officials continue to monitor the situation and have appealed to villagers to stay vigilant and follow safety guidelines.