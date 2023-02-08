Leopard strays into Ghaziabad court complex, injures six people

According to police officials, the court premises were vacated after news of the animal's presence spread.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th February 2023 7:54 pm IST
Hyderabad Zoo

Ghaziabad: A leopard strayed into the court complex under the Kavinagar police station area here on Wednesday afternoon and injured six people, police said.

“Around six people have sustained injuries after being attacked by the animal, which is still on the court premises,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhishek Srivastav said.

A joint operation of police and the forest department is underway to rescue the leopard, he said.

Also Read
Kerala: Leopard on prowl trapped in chicken cage, dies

According to police officials, the court premises were vacated after news of the animal’s presence spread.

“Teams of the forest department and local police reached the complex and assisted some people who were stuck inside,” Srivastav said, adding that the injured have been hospitalised.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th February 2023 7:54 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button