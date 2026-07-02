Less than 1 pc of SIR cases cleared in 100 days in Bengal

Kolkata: In the 100 days since starting operations, SIR tribunals in West Bengal have cleared 30,000 cases, less than 1 per cent of the state’s 33 lakh pending appeals, The Times of India reported.

It would take the 19 tribunals more than 25 years to dispose of every single appeal if the current pace continues. The hearings may be further hindered with the recent resignations of judges.

Ranjit Bag, former Calcutta High Court judge handling appeals from North 24 Parganas, resigned on Wednesday, July 1, over health concerns. Former Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, TS Sivagnanam, resigned on May 4, after the assembly election results, citing similar reasons. He headed the tribunals hearing appeals from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas. A retired judge from Bihar has reportedly stepped down as well.

The state government has appointed retired judges Biswajit Basu and Samapti Chatterjee, the current heads of two tribunals, to lead new commissions investigating corruption and women’s safety. Neither individual has yet assumed the new roles, continuing SIR work.

Also Read Nearly 91 lakh names deleted from Bengal electoral rolls after SIR exercise

The Supreme Court had ordered the establishment of 19 tribunals to hear appeals against the deletion and inclusion of names in the electoral rolls during Special Intensive Revision in Bengal. Nearly 91 lakh voters were deleted from the electoral rolls in West Bengal. The tribunals started hearing appeals from March 20.

According to officials involved in the process, the tribunals operate similarly to a court by verifying documents like electoral records and holding hearings when necessary. However, unlike traditional courts, these bodies lack the administrative and technological infrastructure to manage such a large number of cases.

The process has become slower due to the lack of a website or online platform to track cases and send notices. Instead, notices usually have to be delivered by local district offices. Cases involving people with questionable citizenship are taking longer to resolve. The Election Commission has sent these files to the central home ministry for checking, and the tribunals cannot make a final decision until the central government gives an answer, TOI reported.