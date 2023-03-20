Lesser known facts about Salman Khan’s 1BHK house in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Khans have been ruling the Bollywood industry for around three decades and Salman Khan is one of them who have amassed a huge fan following across India. The actor has given several blockbuster movies and is one of the richest actors B-town ever produced. Bhaijaan has launched several actors in the industry and is known for his charitable nature too among his fans.

In an interview recently, Bollywood’s top casting director, Mukesh Chhabra has revealed that Bhaijaan lives in a modest 1BHK apartment. He also revealed inside details of actor’s simple abode and said that Salman’s house only has one sofa, a dining table, a small space for meetings, a mini gym and his bedroom.

Glimpse Of Salman Khan’s Living Area (Instagram)

Glimpse of Salman Khan’s Mini Gym (Instagram)

Praising the simple lifestyle of one of the biggest stars of India, Chhabra added that Salman Khan leads an extremely simple life. Chhabra said Salman Khan does not buy expensive gifts or products nor does he follow expensive diets. The casting director said, “I have been interacting with him for 15 years now, I haven’t seen him change.”

Chhabra further added that Salman Khan is a loyal friend and he always extends his support to his close ones. Bhaijaan has helped countless actors with medical treatment costs and financial resources and is running the charity a organisation which helps poor people of the country.

So, have you ever thought that Salman Khan has been living in a 1BHK apartment which has only one sofa? No, but Chhabra has revealed it now. It denotes how simple Bhaijaan is.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be seen next in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ which is directed by Farhad Samji.