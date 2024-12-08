Let us look beyond temples, mosques

As I sat at the neighbourhood café (in Mumbai) this December 6 afternoon, sipping black coffee, TV memories of another December 6, 32 years ago, flooded back. The feeling can be summed up in the couplet by Urdu poet Muzaffar Razmi:

Yeh jabr bhi dekha hai taarikh ki nazron ne

Lamhon ne khata ki thi sadiyon ne saza paee

(History has seen this atrocity too/Centuries paid the price of a moment’s mistake).

Huddled at a tiny rented room on the bank of the river Ganga in Patna, a timeless witness to innumerable upheavals in history, I followed the unfolding and cataclysmic events in Ayodhya on the radio. In my early twenties and as an undergrad at a college, I was addicted to listening to the news on BBC. By the time the cold December afternoon turned to evening, the world saw India entering into a new chapter.

Despite solemn promises made to the Supreme Court by senior government officials to protect the Babri Mosque, and in the full glare of the world media, a mob was allowed to pull down the mediaeval masjid.

On December 7, 1992, the Times of India carried a front-page editorial titled “The Republic Besmirched.” It not only repudiated the unlawful, outrageous act of demolition of the 16th-century Babri Mosque by a mob, but the editorial also lambasted the way India’s celebrated syncretism and secularism were irreparably damaged. Hundreds of lives were lost in the communal riots that followed the tragic event at many places in the country in the aftermath of the December 6, 1992 demolition in Ayodhya.

Writers and poets, playwrights and filmmakers poured out their angst in different ways. The poet Kaifi Azmi, that indefatigable flag bearer among the progressives, mourned the death of the idea of India in his famous poem titled “Doosra Banwas (Second Exile).” The poet imagined returning Lord Ram to Ayodhya from his exile post-December 6, 1992. In the poet’s imagination, Ram is so disturbed by the bloodbath and the tense atmosphere created in his name that he goes back to exile even without washing his feet in the holy river Sarju.

The powerful poem ends with this confession by Lord Ram:

Rajdhani (Ayodhya) ki faza aaee nahi raas mujhe

Chhe December ko mila doosra banbas mujhe

(I did not enjoy the atmosphere at the kingdom

I got my second exile on December 6.)

Fast-forward to November 9, 2019. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court awarded the disputed land (2.77 acres) to the Hindu petitioners to build a temple. It also ordered the UP government to give a 5-acre land in the State to the Sunni Central Waqf Board to build a mosque as a replacement for the demolished Babri Masjid. Significantly, the judgement also emphasized the importance of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, of 1991. Making the Ayodhya case exception to the law, the 1991 law was enacted to preserve the status of places of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.

Most of us in India and Indians settled abroad took a sigh of relief. The generation which had lived through the dark days that engulfed India in communal clashes in the 1990s hoped the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict would bury the mandir-masjid dispute forever. They appreciated that the Supreme Court had referred to the Place of Worship Act of 1991 and no further dispute about places of worship would be entertained. Muslim organisations accepted the verdict even if it did not sound convincing. No untoward incident took place in the aftermath of the Ayodhya verdict.

However, the same Supreme Court headed by then Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud hit the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act,1991 hard when, in May 2022, observed that while the 1991 law did not approve the change in the character of a place of worship, the “ascertainment of a religious character of a place, as a processual instrument, may not necessarily fall foul” of the Act. This amounted to opening the floodgates to future disputes. Chandrachud also refused to overturn the order of a civil court in Varanasi to survey the Gyanvapi mosque there.

Those who watched senior Supreme Court lawyer Dushyant Dave crying during a recent interview with Karan Thapar may understand the gravity of the issue. Recently, five people lost lives in Sambhal during a clash over a civil court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid in the UP town. Subsequently, demands for a survey of the iconic Dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Gharib Nawaz in Ajmer and the historic Jama Masjid in Delhi have been made. It is not going to stop there.

When PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the grand temple to Lord Ram in Ayodhya in January this year, it was claimed Ram who had been denied his rights for so many years has returned to his birthplace.

After the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Modi said, “January 22, 2024, is not merely a date in the calendar but heralds the advent of a new era.” Didn’t Modi mean an era of peace and prosperity?

As fresh flashpoints pop up and the clamour to dig for ruins of temples grows, one badly misses a Kaifi Azmi.

Sadly there is no Kaifi Azmi to pen another poem to remind Ram bhakts of the Maryada Purushottam’s (Lord Ram) message of love and compassion. There is no Allama Iqbal who extolled Ram as Imam-e-Hind (leader of India).

There is no Mahatma Gandhi to tell the nation to nip the trouble in the bud.

If we truly want to make India “viksit” (developed) and “vishwaguru” (world leader), we must leave this masjid-mandir issue behind. We just cannot remain trapped in righting the wrongs of the past, real or imagined. We must look ahead what the new dawn has in its belly. Let us look beyond temples and mosques.

With apologies to the poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, aur bhi gham hain zamane mein mandir, masjid ke siwa (there are other pressing issues in the world than mandir, masjid).

One can go on and on, but now one must heed the lines of the poet Mir Mohammad Rafi Sauda:

Sauda khuda ke wastey kar kissa mokhtasar

Apni to neend ud gayi tere fasaney se

(For heaven’s sake Sauda shorten your tale

My sleep vanished listening to your story).