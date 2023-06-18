LIC announces relaxations for victims of Cyclone Biparjoy

LIC in a statement said it is reaching out to the affected people to provide assistance although the loss of lives has been minimal.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 18th June 2023 8:56 pm IST
LIC announces relaxations for victims of Cyclone Biparjoy
Gujarat: NDRF personnel clear trees uprooted following the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Gujarat. The intensity of cyclone Biparjoy which lashed the Saurashtra-Kutch region has reduced from 'very severe' to 'severe' category hours after making landfall in coastal areas of Gujarat. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Following insurance regulator Irdai directive, LIC on Saturday announced concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of policies and also of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana affected by the Cyclone Biparjoy.

LIC in a statement said it is reaching out to the affected people to provide assistance although the loss of lives has been minimal.

Also Read
No life lost during Cyclone Biparjoy, major achievement, says Shah

Nodal officers have been nominated at Divisional level to liaison with Chief/Secretary/Officer concerned of the State Government in this regard, it said.

MS Education Academy

LIC has also created a portal link for the online submission of claims arising due to Biparjoy Cyclone.

‘Bijarjoy’ made landfall on the coast of Kutch on Thursday night with a windspeed of 115-125 km/hour causing loss to property and infrastructure in States impacted by the cyclone.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 18th June 2023 8:56 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button