Licensed surveyors to be made available from Oct 2: Srinivas Reddy

Hyderabad: State revenue minister on Sunday, August 17, announced that citizens can now avail the services of licensed surveyors starting October 2.

Under the BhuBharati Act, survey maps have been made mandatory for land registration. To facilitate this, the government is rolling out services from licensed surveyors to ensure no disputes arise out of land records and registrations, the minister said.

In a review meeting, officials informed that the first phase of surveyor training has been completed, while the second phase of training is set to begin on August 18 in 23 district centres.

Candidates are expected to report to the assistant director of the survey department in their respective districts by 10:00 am.

In the first phase, training was provided to 7,000 candidates across district centres from May 26 to July 26. Following this, practical lab exams were conducted under the supervision of JNTU (Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University) on July 28 and 29.

The candidates who cleared the exams have started a 40-day apprenticeship training, and licenses are also being issued to them.