Telangana to hike property registration fees after Bhu Bharati launch

Hyderabad: Telangana’s property registration charges are set to rise with the launch of the ‘Bhu Bharati’ portal, which will replace the existing Dharani system. The revenue minister P Srinivasa Reddy confirmed there would be no extension for the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) deadline.

The revenue, stamps, and registration departments are reviewing stamp duty and registration fees to align with market rates. The revised charges will take effect once Bhu Bharati is fully implemented after thorough testing and the resolution of technical issues.

To improve property management, the Telangana government is set to appoint a surveyor and deputy surveyor for each mandal and engage 6,000 licensed surveyors.

On LRS, the minister mentioned that applicants paying the fee before March 31 will get a 25 percent discount, while those applying later will bear the full cost. The previous government had rejected 13 lakh LRS applications, but affected applicants can now appeal for reconsideration.