Real estate in Hyderabad sees property prices rise faster than rental growth

Hyderabad: The real estate market in Hyderabad has witnessed a surge in property prices outpacing rental growth.

According to a report by the real estate services company ANAROCK, capital values in key micro markets of the top seven cities, including Hyderabad, have grown by a significant 128 percent between the end of 2021 and the end of 2024, while rental values in many micro markets have appreciated less than the overall capital value growth.

Real estate in Hyderabad sees 78 pc rise in property prices

As per the report, in Gachibowli, prices increased from Rs 5,010 per sq. ft. at the end of 2021 to Rs 8,900 per sq. ft. at the end of 2024, reflecting a 78 percent hike.

In the same period, monthly rentals grew by 62 percent, rising from Rs 22,000 to Rs 35,700.

Similarly, in Hitec City, prices increased from Rs 5,753 per sq. ft. at the end of 2021 to Rs 9,300 per sq. ft. at the end of 2024, marking a 62 percent hike.

Between 2021 and 2024, the area also saw an increase in monthly rental values from Rs 23,000 to Rs 35,400, reflecting a rental growth of 54 percent.

Also Read Three members of Telangana family die in road accident in US

Analysis of key micro markets in the top 7 cities

Apart from real estate in Hyderabad, other markets also witnessed similar trends.

Anuj Puri, chairman of ANAROCK Group, stated, “An analysis of the key micro markets in the top seven cities shows that in major cities like Bengaluru, MMR, NCR, and Hyderabad, average capital values rose higher than rental values between the end of 2021 and the end of 2024. On the other hand, localities in Pune, Kolkata, and Chennai saw the reverse trend—rental values appreciated more than capital values.”

Below are the property prices and rentals in various cities including Hyderabad.

Micro Markets (City) Monthly rent (2021-end) Monthly rent (2024-end) Change in monthly rent (percentage) Property price per sq.ft. (2021-end) Property price per sq.ft. (2024-end) Change in property prices(percentage) Sarjapur Rd (Bengaluru) 21,000 36,900 76 6,050 9,850 63 Thanisandra Main Rd (Bengaluru) 20,500 33,200 62 5,345 8,900 67 HITECH City (Hyderabad) 23,000 35,400 54 5,753 9,300 62 Gachibowli (Hyderabad) 22,000 35,700 62 5,010 8,900 78 Hinjewadi (Pune) 17,800 28,000 57 5,710 7,800 37 Wagholi (Pune) 14,200 23,500 65 4,951 6,800 37 Sohna Road (NCR) 25,000 36,700 47 6,600 10,500 59 Sector-150(Noida) (NCR) 16,000 26,600 66 5,700 13,000 128 Chembur (MMR) 46,000 65,500 42 18,735 27,800 48 Mulund (MMR) 39,500 51,000 29 16,917 24,200 43 EM Bypass (Kolkata) 19,000 28,600 51 7,000 8,350 19 Rajarhat (Kolkata) 15,000 20,550 37 4,475 5,900 32 Perambur (Chennai) 16,200 22,100 36 6,350 7,800 23 Pallavaram (Chennai) 14,900 21,500 44 5,950 7,200 21 Source: ANAROCK Research

“Those looking for long-term capital appreciation can target markets with high appreciation, while rental-focused investors should zero in on localities where rents are rising steadily. For homebuyers, it is extremely important to weigh property price trends against rental growth to understand if buying or renting makes more financial sense in each location,” Anuj Puri added.