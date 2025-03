Hyderabad: A road accident in the United States (US) has claimed the lives of three members of a family from Telangana.

According to reports, the deceased have been identified as Pragathi Reddy, 35 years old, her son Harveen, six years old, and Sunitha, 56 years old.

They were residents of Tekulapalli village in Kondurgu mandal, Shadnagar constituency. They were relatives of former Sarpanch Mohan Reddy.

Further details regarding the accident are yet to be confirmed.