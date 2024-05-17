Software engineer from Telangana killed in road accident in US

Abbaraju Prithviraj had been working in the USA for eight years and got married to Sripriya last year

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th May 2024 7:04 pm IST

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old software engineer from Sangareddy district was killed in a road accident in North Carolina, USA.

According to reports, Abbaraju Prithviraj had been working in the USA for eight years and got married to Sripriya last year. The accident happened after his car skidded in the rain and collided with another vehicle. Fortunately, the airbags saved their lives and prevented any life threatening injuries. 

After the collision, Prithviraj stepped out of the car to inform the police regarding the accident, while his wife remained in the car. During his call to the police, he was struck by another speeding vehicle approaching from the opposite direction.

He died on the spot from his injuries.

The family members residing in LB Nagar stated that they are arranging to bring his body to Hyderabad on Sunday after the post-mortem.

