Hyderabad: Man electrocuted after touching lamp post, GHMC officials booked

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man died after being electrocuted as he accidently touched a street light in Krishna Nagar area on Thursday evening, April 3.

The victim has been identified as Bhavana Rishi from Karimnagar. He moved to Hyderabad three years ago and started working as a hardware engineer. The victim’s family claim that the death is due to negligence in safety.

Jubilee Hills Police have registered an FIR under section 304/A (Causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal code against GHMC contractor and officials.

Jubilee Hills police said, “They have contacted the contractor and electricity department to know the exact cause” and further investigation is ongoing.