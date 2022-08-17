Liger song ‘Aafat’ draws flak for using ‘rape scene’ dialogue in lyrics

Mumbai: Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Ananya Panday in ‘Liger’. While the film is slated to release in the theatres on August 25, the makers are slowly releasing it’s songs as per the norm in Hindi film industry.

After ‘Akdi Pakdi’ and ‘Waat Laga Denge’, Liger’s third song ‘Aafat’ released one week ago and has already drawn flak from netizens for questionable lyrics.

The song as a whole is being criticized for being ‘cringe’, however, one particular part of the lyrics has irked the listeners. The part features a dialogue from an old Hindi film where a woman is about to be raped and she helplessly calls out to the rapist, “Bhagwaan ke liye mujhe chhorh do“.

A Reddit user shared that part from Liger’s song and captioned it, “Liger song Aafat using a rape scene dialogue from old movies for.. aesthetics? Idk.”

The post has garnered several comments with other users bashing Liger director Puri Jagannadh and Dharma Productions for allowing the ‘tone-deaf’ song to be included in Liger.

One user said, “Someone else on the sub had also pointed this out when the song released. It’s repulsive and shows extreme lack of sensibility by the producers, actors, and of course the scum director. And the fact that they continue to promote this shit with Insta influencers is just beyond me.”

Another user commented, “Who in their right mind thought that it would be cool to put a dialogue from a rape scene into a modern song? Pathetic!”

One user also pointed out the misogyny that is prevalent in Bollywood and Tollywood both. They commented, “Disgusting, but what else can you expect from a marriage between an misogynist industry, and a super misogynist industry?”

Check out the thread here:

What are your thoughts on the song’s lyrics? Comment down below.