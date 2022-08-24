Liger star Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth, salary & Hyderabad home

Mumbai: Nations’ heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for his upcoming pan-India movie ‘Liger’ which also marks his Bollywood debut. The movie stars Ananya Panday in the female lead role and is slated to hit the screens tomorrow, August 25. With several promotional events across various cities, Vijay left no stone unturned to spread his magic across India in past few weeks.

Amid his crazy nationwide hype, let’s have a look at the actor’s remuneration, net worth and more.

Considered as a powerhouse of talent, Vijay Devarakonda carved a niche for himself in Tollywood by opting for performance-oriented roles in content-driven films like ‘Pelli Choopulu’, ‘Taxiwaala’, among others. However, it was Arjun Reddy that catapulted him to nationwide fame and helped him to get the ‘golden ticket to stardom’.

Vijay Deverakonda Liger Remuneration

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda’s take-home salary per project was around Rs 6-7cr. And for Liger, considering its pan-India appeal, Vijay is charing Rs 25cr for the project, according to a report in India Today.

Net Worth, Monthly Income

According to various reports, Vijay Deverakonda’s estimated net worth is around 37cr and his monthly income stands at Rs 50L. The actor is said to have been charging Rs 1 crore per brand endorsement.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad Abode

One of the most prized possession in Vijay’s career is his palatial and plush bungalow which is nestled in the vicinity of Jubilee Hills area in Hyderabad. The actor, along with his family, moved into their dream home in Hyderabad a couple of years ago. According to reports, Vijay has bought the bungalow for whopping Rs. 15 crore.

Vijay Deverakonda Car Collection

Mercedes Benz GLC

Volvo XC 90

Range Rover

BMW 5 series

So, are you excited to watch Vijay’s first ever pan-India film Liger?