Limited offer! Try best Kashmiri food at this place in Hyderabad

With its breathtaking valleys, snow-capped mountains, and serene rivers, Kashmir has captivated hearts for centuries. Its beauty has inspired poets, artists, and travelers alike. Yet, one of Kashmir’s most precious offerings remains largely unknown outside its borders—its cuisine.

Home chef Aparimita Sapru is on a mission to change that. At the Kashmiri Food Festival happening at Sheraton Hyderabad, she has opened the doors to a world of flavors that have long remained in the shadows.

“I wanted to bring a change to the palates of Hyderabadis because the ingredients used in South India are in total contrast to what is used in Kashmir,” she explains to Siasat.com. This contrast, she believes, is what makes Kashmiri cuisine a hidden gem, and through her dishes, she is determined to introduce Hyderabad to its rich legacy.

Home chef Aparimita Sapru (Image Source: Sheraton Hyderabad)

A Symphony of Flavors: Beyond Meat

While mutton dishes like Rogan Josh is often synonymous with Kashmiri food, Aparimita is quick to highlight the region’s equally exquisite vegetarian offerings. “There’s a misconception that Kashmiri cuisine is mostly non-vegetarian,” she says. “But there are amazing vegetarian dishes too. In fact, most Kashmiri vegetarian dishes are made without onion or garlic, relying instead on the magic of spices like saunf, methi and saunt.”

The festival brings crowd favorites like Nadru Kebab, Matar Khoya, Dum Aloo, and Kala Chana Pulao to the table, dishes that might surprise diners unfamiliar with the subtle complexity of Kashmiri spices.

The Magic of Minimalism

Aparimita believes that the true beauty of Kashmiri food lies in its simplicity. “Kashmiri cuisine is about minimal ingredients and maximum taste,” she notes. Unlike the bold flavors associated with other regional cuisines, Kashmiri food relies on subtlety. Each dish, whether it’s the robust Mutton Rogan Josh or the delicate Methi Chicken, is crafted to bring out the natural flavors of the ingredients.

One of the festival’s unique offerings is the Yakhni Pulao, a fragrant rice dish cooked without red chili, relying on the delicate infusion of spices to bring out its richness. Aparimita has also introduced Mutton Koftas, melt-in-your-mouth meatballs made without onion or garlic, showcasing yet again the Kashmiri love for balancing flavors with a few, key ingredients.

For those new to Kashmiri cuisine, these dishes are an invitation to explore a world of refined, yet comforting, flavors that are different from anything else Hyderabad has to offer.

The Lesser-Known Side of Kashmiri Food

While the word “Kashmiri” might bring to mind lavish feasts like Wazwan, Aparimita’s mission is to shine a light on the lesser-known side of the cuisine. “Our cuisine is so different, yet I don’t know many chefs who are cooking Kashmiri dishes. Most people only know Wazwan, but there is so much more to Kashmiri food that remains unknown,” she says.

She is eager to introduce Hyderabad to dishes that go beyond the familiar, offering a glimpse into the daily meals enjoyed by Kashmiri families.

Running until 27th September, the Kashmiri Food Festival at Sheraton Hyderabad is a rare opportunity to taste the true essence of Kashmir. So don’t miss the chance and head out now!