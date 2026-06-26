Link fees reimbursement with standards in colleges: Vijayashanthi

Hyderabad: Congress MLC M Vijayashanthi has suggested the state government to link fees reimbursement payments to colleges with the basic infrastructure and facilities in private colleges, so that those colleges could maintain the minimum standards required to run educational institutions.

In a statement to media on Friday, Vijayashanthi questioned why the private colleges which were proactive in demanding fees reimbursement dues, and charging exorbitant fees from the students, were not fulfilling their obligations when it came to providing basic facilities and quality education.

She welcomed the recent interim orders given by the Telangana High Court with regard to the fees reimbursement dues.

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Vijayashanti referred to the recent report submitted by the Vigilance Commission which highlighted the lack of proper facilities in several private colleges. Noting that she has raised the issue in the Telangana Legislative Council, she expressed hope that fees reimbursement funds being paid using public money, would truly benefit the students’ future.

She urged the state government to take stern action against educational institutions which failed to comply with the government regulations.