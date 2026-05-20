LinkedIn reveals top 10 companies in Hyderabad for career growth in 2026

Hyderabad: Professional networking platform LinkedIn has revealed the list of top 10 companies in Hyderabad for career growth in 2026.

The 2026 Top Companies list for the city was prepared using data and activity from millions of professionals on the platform.

Hyderabad IT companies dominate top 10 list

The list is dominated by the technology sector as five out of the ten companies belong to the IT and software industry.

IT companies on the list include Amazon, Google, Microsoft, ServiceNow, and C1.

Apart from IT companies, the financial services sector also secured spots on the list. Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase were among the top companies featured on the list.

Hyderabad was also the only city to include a food and beverage company in its rankings. PepsiCo earned a spot on the list.

Following is the LinkedIn 2026 Top 10 companies in Hyderabad:

PepsiCo Wells Fargo JPMorgan Chase Amazon Accenture MSD C1 Google Microsoft ServiceNow

According to LinkedIn Career Expert and India Senior Managing Editor Nirajita Banerjee, Hyderabad stands out because of its strong IT presence along with opportunities in finance and the food and beverage sector.

City companies in national ranking

Several companies from the list also appeared in LinkedIn’s national ranking of the 25 largest companies in India.

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Wells Fargo ranked tenth nationally, JPMorgan Chase secured the fourth position, and Amazon was ranked third across the country.