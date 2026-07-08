Lionel Messi net worth 2026: Know salary, assets, luxury empire

Hyderabad: Lionel Messi is not just football’s biggest name, he is also now officially in billionaire territory. From Barcelona glory to PSG, Inter Miami, Adidas, Apple, real estate and hotels, Messi has quietly built one of the strongest money empires in sports.

According to Forbes, Messi’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at USD 1.1 billion, which is roughly Rs 10,450 crore using the current dollar to rupee rate. This makes him one of the very few footballers in history to cross the billionaire mark.

Messi’s yearly earnings

Forbes’ 2026 highest paid athletes list puts Lionel Messi’s annual earnings at USD 140 million. Out of this, USD 70 million comes from on field income, while another USD 70 million comes from endorsements and off field deals.

In Indian currency, that is around Rs 1,330 crore in yearly earnings.

Inter Miami salary

Messi’s MLS salary alone is massive. The 2026 MLS Players Association salary guide lists his Inter Miami base salary at USD 25 million and guaranteed compensation at USD 28.33 million. That means Messi earns around Rs 269 crore only from his official MLS contract package.

But that is only one part of the story. Messi’s Miami deal is believed to include special commercial layers, including partnerships linked to Apple and Adidas. His presence has changed Inter Miami’s value, visibility and business power in a way no other MLS signing has done before.

Contract with Inter Miami

Inter Miami officially announced that Messi has signed a contract extension running through the 2028 MLS season. The club called him their captain, eight time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion while confirming the new deal.

Brand endorsements

Messi’s off field money is as powerful as his left foot. His biggest brand association remains Adidas, but his endorsement portfolio also includes names linked with global sports, lifestyle and consumer brands. Hard Rock International recently described Messi as its brand ambassador while launching its 2026 soccer campaign around him.

Royal Caribbean also named Messi as the official icon of its Icon of the Seas ship, adding another big lifestyle brand to his global image.

Real estate empire

Messi’s real estate portfolio is another major part of his wealth. His company, Edificio Rostower Socimi, listed its real estate assets in Spain at 223 million euros, around USD 232 million. The portfolio includes seven hotels, commercial real estate for shops and offices and residential properties.

In Miami, Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo bought a waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale’s Bay Colony area for USD 10.8 million. The luxury property reportedly comes with waterfront access, two docks, a pool, gym and spa space.

Hotels and business assets

Messi also owns MiM Hotels, a boutique hotel brand. In 2025, Meliá Hotels International announced that it would manage the MiM Hotels portfolio, which includes six boutique properties across Spain and Andorra. The hotels are located in destinations such as Sitges, Sotogrande, Mallorca, Ibiza, Baqueira Beret and Andorra.

This shows how Messi’s money is not limited to football salaries. He has moved into hospitality, real estate, merchandise and long-term business investments.

Cars and luxury lifestyle

Messi is also known for his private and family-focused luxury lifestyle. Unlike many football stars, he does not flaunt everything on social media, but reports over the years have linked him to premium cars, expensive homes and high-value properties across Spain, Argentina and the United States.

His biggest lifestyle flex today is not just a car collection or mansion. It is the fact that his brand can move ticket prices, jersey sales, streaming subscriptions, sponsorship deals and even a club’s valuation.

Lionel Messi’s net worth in 2026 is estimated at USD 1.1 billion, but his real power is bigger than that number. He earns from football, brands, real estate, hotels and long-term commercial deals. At 39, Messi is no longer just playing the game. He has become a business empire of his own.