Liquor policy caused Rs 2,873 cr loss to Delhi govt, Rs 295 cr profit to accused: ED

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in its charge sheet filed in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, claimed that due to it, the government suffered a loss of Rs 2,873 crore whereas the accused had a profit of Rs 295 crore.

As per the charge sheet, a copy of which is with the ED, government officials and politicians were given Rs 100 crore by the accused involved in the matter.

It said that the investigation conducted in the present case by the ED so far has revealed that Sameer Mahandru was one of the kingpins and major beneficiary of the above criminal conspiracy and he was actively involved not only in payment of the kickbacks, but also in formation of the cartelisation of the liquor policy.

The ED has mentioned that during the course of investigation, it has learnt that kickbacks of around Rs 100 crores were paid to the politicians and public servants of the ruling party and government.

Some of these kickbacks are found to have been paid back or re-cooped to the ‘South liquor lobby’ out of profit margins of wholesalers through different modes, including bank transfers and credit notes.

It has further been alleged specifically that Mahendru is the beneficial owner or controller of the four companies which has also been made an accused.

Indo Spirits was able to secure a wholesale liquor license (L-1) of Pernod Ricard India Pvt Ltd and another company being beneficially owned or controlled by Mahendru’s Khao Gali Restaurants Pvt Ltd, was able to secure two retail zone licensees (L-7Z), despite the fact that Mahendru was also related to liquor manufacturing business.

The ED has alleged that as a result of the cartelisation and monopoly achieved in furtherance of the above criminal conspiracy, a total loss of Rs 2,873 crore has been caused to the Delhi exchequer while accused Mahendru and his firms generated proceeds of crime amounting to around Rs 295.45 crore.