Liquor scam: ED registers case against YSRCP regime

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case to investigate an alleged liquor scam that took place in Andhra Pradesh during the previous YSRCP regime, official sources said on Thursday.

The federal probe agency has filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe alleged irregularities in the sale of liquor in the state.

Also Read AP CM Naidu has taken politics to a new low: Former CM Jagan

The ED case stems from a September 2024 FIR of the economic offences CID of the state police, they said.

Sources said the agency will investigate liquor agents, vendors, among others. ED will also examine the possible involvement of government officials in this case.

The ED has also been probing irregularities in the liquor trade in Chhattisgarh and Bihar.