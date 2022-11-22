Liquor Scam: Kavitha flies to Delhi to consult legal experts?

Hyderabad: After denying her involvement in the Delhi Liquor Scam, the daughter of Chief Minister KCR and MLC K.Kavitha reached Delhi on Sunday to meet a team of legal experts. It has been learned from reliable sources that she is planning to counter if she gets a notice from CBI or ED.

There are reports of her meeting with legal experts at KCR’s residence at Tughlaq Road in New Delhi. She has consulted lawyers on the future course of action if a notice is served to her by ED probing the Delhi liquor scam. The ED officials are interrogating a few people by arresting them.

On the other hand, the Telangana government has formed a special investigating team (SIT) and intensified the investigation into the matter of buying four MLAs of TRS by BJP. The SIT has issued notices to BL Santosh who is in charge of BJP’s national affairs in the state besides others. The ED has reportedly stepped up its operations in the Delhi liquor scam case and there are rumours of issuing notice to Kavitha anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Kanika Tekriwal owner of JetSetGo Aviation and wife of Aurobindo Pharma Director Sharat Chandra Reddy sought permission to meet her husband who is in the custody of ED.