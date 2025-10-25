Liquor shop allotment: HC notices to Telangana govt on quota for PwDs

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, October 24, issued notices to the state government for not including reservations for persons with disabilities in the allotment of liquor shops.

The directive followed a petition filed by Srinivas of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district challenging the exclusion.

Justice N Tukaramji, who heard the case, was urged by the petitioner’s counsel to stay the allotment process until the issue was resolved.

However, Additional Advocate General Imran Khan contended that the liquor shop allocation is a commercial activity and that reservation principles apply only to welfare schemes.

After hearing the arguments, the judge declined to grant a stay, issued notices to the state government, and adjourned the matter.