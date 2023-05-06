Liquor to cost less in Telangana as special cess removed

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday has given a sign of approval for the proposition of the Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited to decrease the current Exceptional price of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Foreign Liquor (other than beer).

Beginning on Friday, the stocks shipped from the bottling units will be subject to the revised Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rates.

The revised rates anticipate a reduction of Rs.10 on liquor bottles of 90 and 180 millilitres (ml), Rs.20 on bottles of 375 ml, and Rs.40 on bottles of 750 ml.

As of Friday, the liquor manufactured that is still in depots or stores, which includes stock in transit and waiting trucks before the depots, will be sold at the current MRP.

At a teleconference with officials on Friday, Prohibition and Excise Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad stated that the liquor manufactured from May 5, 2023, is directed to bear price stickers with new MRP and sold at new rates.

The commissioner further ordered to display of a new MRP in all wine retailers.