Mumbai: Rainy days and monsoon evenings make everyone want to curl up at home and enjoy cosy movie nights. And with traffic jams everywhere, stepping out is hardly anyone’s first choice. So, for all the movie lovers out there, here’s a list of fresh titles premiering on OTT this week.

This week’s lineup offers something for every taste, murder mysteries, spy thrillers, reality drama, and even the return of a legendary quizmaster. Whether you’re into laugh-out-loud comedies, high-stakes espionage, or gripping real-life stories, August is off to a strong start. Here’s what’s streaming.

Upcoming OTT releases in August

1. Housefull 5 — premiering on Prime Video

The madness continues in one of Bollywood’s longest-running comedy franchises, now with two alternate endings.

2. Ek Tha Raja — Discovery Channel (August 7)

An 8-part docu-series delving into the glorious eras of India’s kings and queens.

3. Platonic Season 2 — Apple TV+ (August 7)

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne return in this witty comedy about friendship, midlife, and chaos.

4. Mickey 17 — JioHotstar (August 7)

Robert Pattinson stars in Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi thriller about clones and survival.

5. Love Hurts –JioHotstar (August 7)

Ke Huy Quan plays a hitman-turned-realtor forced back into crime.

6. Stolen: Heist of the Century — Netflix (August 8)

A documentary on the daring 2003 Antwerp diamond robbery.

7. Mayasabha — SonyLIV (August 8)

A Telugu political drama tracing the rivalry of Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

8. Arabia Kadali — Prime Video (August 8)

A gripping tale of fishermen caught in international waters.

9. Salaakar — JioHotstar (August 8)

A geopolitical thriller jumping between 1978 and 2025, starring Mouni Roy.

10. Mothevari Love Story — ZEE5 (August 8)

The series follows Parshi and Anitha, a young couple whose plan to elope takes an unexpected turn when a long-buried family secret comes to light. Faced with emotional turmoil and familial tensions, they must navigate the complexities of the situation and find a way to bring their families together.

Whether you’re in the mood for history, suspense, comedy, or drama, this week’s OTT drops are all set to keep you glued to your screens.