List of 10 SRK hits that were rejected by other superstars

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is loved by millions for his charm, passion, and unforgettable acting. His journey from a TV actor in the late 1980s to one of the most recognized film stars worldwide is truly inspiring. Even more fascinating is how many of his iconic roles were first rejected by other actors. Below are ten such films that changed his career.

Shah Rukh Khan (Image Source: X)

1. Don (2006)

Originally offered to Hrithik Roshan, this stylish remake of the 1978 classic showcased SRK in a sleek avatar. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie was a huge hit.

2. Deewana (1992)

Armaan Kohli left the project, opening doors for SRK’s first major hit alongside Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti.

3. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Offered to Salman, Aamir, and Saif, it finally starred SRK and Kajol. Directed by Aditya Chopra, DDLJ became one of the longest-running films in Indian cinema.

4. Karan Arjun (1995)

Sunny Deol and Ajay Devgn were the first choices. Due to scheduling issues, Shah Rukh and Salman Khan came on board, and Rakesh Roshan’s action drama became a major blockbuster.

5. Zero (2018)

Salman Khan was the first choice, but SRK took on the challenging part of a man with dwarfism, directed by Aanand L. Rai.

6. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)

Initially pitched to Aamir Khan, this romantic comedy saw SRK in a lovable, underdog role that won many hearts.

7. Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992)

Aamir Khan declined the title role. SRK’s energetic performance helped this Aziz Mirza film become a cult favorite.

8. Chak De! India (2007)

Salman Khan passed on this sports drama. SRK’s role as the strict but caring hockey coach earned praise and several awards.

9. Darr (1993)

Aamir Khan refused the villain’s role. Shah Rukh’s portrayal of an obsessive lover, directed by Yash Chopra, is still praised today.

10. Baazigar (1993)

Anil Kapoor and Salman Khan both said no. SRK’s intense negative shade made this Abbas-Mustan thriller a milestone.

These movies highlight Shah Rukh Khan’s talent for turning rejected roles into unforgettable classics, proving that destiny has its own plans for true stars.