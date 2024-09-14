List of 12 Pakistani dramas with 1 Billion+ views: Tere Bin tops

Islamabad: While Bollywood continues to dominate the global entertainment scene, Pakistan’s drama industry has quietly captured the hearts of millions worldwide. Thanks to platforms like YouTube, these dramas have become household names, amassing billions of views and becoming global sensations. Here’s a look at the top Pakistani dramas that have crossed the billion-view mark and made it to the prestigious ‘Billions Club.’

Most-Watched Pakistani Dramas of All Time

1. Tere Bin – 3.91 Billion Views

Channel: Har Pal Geo

Production Company: 7th Sky Entertainment

Producers: Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi

Writer: Nooran Makhdoom

Director: Siraj-ul-Haque

Cast: Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Bushra Ansari

‘Tere Bin’ shattered viewership records with nearly 4 billion views, becoming the most-watched Pakistani drama on YouTube. Its cross-border appeal made it a hit in India and Bangladesh.

2. Khuda Aur Mohabbat (Season 3) – 3 Billion Views

Channel: Har Pal Geo

Production Company: 7th Sky Entertainment

Producers: Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi

Writer: Hashim Nadeem

Director: Syed Wajahat

Cast: Feroze Khan, Iqra Aziz

This spiritual-romance series became the first Pakistani drama to cross 1 billion views and later reached 3 billion views, trending in Pakistan and India.

3. Mere Humsafar – 1.96 Billion Views

Channel: ARY Digital

Production Company: Six Sigma Plus

Producers: Humayun Saeed & Shehzad Naseeb

Writer: Saira Raza

Director: Qasim Ali Mureed

Cast: Hania Amir, Farhan Saeed

The chemistry between Farhan Saeed and Hania Amir propelled Mere Humsafar to almost 2 billion views, trending across South Asia and the Middle East.

4. Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 1.86 Billion Views

Channel: ARY Digital

Production Company: iDream Entertainment

Producer: Abdullah Seja

Writer: Radain Shah

Director: Ahmed Bhatti

Cast: Danish Taimoor, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem

This controversial drama became a massive hit, surpassing one billion views during its original run and stirring discussions with its intense storyline.

5. Ishq Murshid – 1.89 Billion Views

Channel: HUM TV

Production Company: Moomal Production & MD Production

Producers: Moomal Shunaid & Momina Duraid

Writer: Saira Raza

Director: Farooq Rind

Cast: Bilal Abbas, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem

Ishq Murshid set a new benchmark with record-breaking TRPs and nearly 2 billion views, cementing its place in Pakistani TV history.

6. Maayire – 1.77 Billion Views

Channel: ARY Digital

Production Company: Big Bang Entertainment

Producers: Fahad Mustafa & Dr. Ali Kazmi

Writer: Sana Fahad

Director: Meesam Naqvi

Cast: Aina Asif, Naumaan Ijaz, Maria Wasti

Tackling the sensitive issue of child marriage, Maayire resonated deeply with audiences, garnering over 1.7 billion views globally.

7. Jaan Nisar – 1.73 Billion Views

Channel: Har Pal Geo

Production Company: 7th Sky Entertainment

Producer: Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi

Writer: Rehana Aftab

Director: Mohsin Mirza

Cast: Danish Taimoor, Hiba Bukhari

Jaan Nisar reached 1 billion views within just 72 days, becoming a remarkable success in modern Pakistani television.

8. Siyaani – 1.72 Billion Views

Channel: Har Pal Geo

Production Company: 7th Sky Entertainment

Producer: Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi

Writer: Sadia Akhtar

Director: Ali Akbar

Cast: Mohsin Abbas Haider, Anmol Baloch

This gripping drama reached over 1.7 billion views, captivating audiences with its intricate plot and memorable performances.

9. Rang Mahal – 1.52 Billion Views

Channel: Har Pal Geo

Production Company: 7th Sky Entertainment

Producer: Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi

Writer: Shafia Ali

Director: Zahid Mehmood

Cast: Sehar Khan, Humayoun Ashraf

With its strong female lead, Rang Mahal became a fan favorite and earned over 1.5 billion views, gaining critical acclaim.

10. Fitoor – 1.01 Billion Views

Channel: Har Pal Geo

Production Company: 7th Sky Entertainment

Producers: Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi

Writer: Zanjabeel Asim Shah

Director: Siraj-ul-Haq

Cast: Faysal Qureshi, Hiba Bukhari, Wahaj Ali

Fitoor captivated viewers with its love story, crossing 1 billion views and dominating its time slot throughout its run.

Pakistani dramas have proven their global appeal, and their ability to connect with diverse audiences is only growing stronger.