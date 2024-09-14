List of 12 Pakistani dramas with 1 Billion+ views: Tere Bin tops

Islamabad: While Bollywood continues to dominate the global entertainment scene, Pakistan’s drama industry has quietly captured the hearts of millions worldwide. Thanks to platforms like YouTube, these dramas have become household names, amassing billions of views and becoming global sensations. Here’s a look at the top Pakistani dramas that have crossed the billion-view mark and made it to the prestigious ‘Billions Club.’
Most-Watched Pakistani Dramas of All Time
1. Tere Bin – 3.91 Billion Views
- Channel: Har Pal Geo
- Production Company: 7th Sky Entertainment
- Producers: Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi
- Writer: Nooran Makhdoom
- Director: Siraj-ul-Haque
- Cast: Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Bushra Ansari
‘Tere Bin’ shattered viewership records with nearly 4 billion views, becoming the most-watched Pakistani drama on YouTube. Its cross-border appeal made it a hit in India and Bangladesh.
2. Khuda Aur Mohabbat (Season 3) – 3 Billion Views
- Channel: Har Pal Geo
- Production Company: 7th Sky Entertainment
- Producers: Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi
- Writer: Hashim Nadeem
- Director: Syed Wajahat
- Cast: Feroze Khan, Iqra Aziz
This spiritual-romance series became the first Pakistani drama to cross 1 billion views and later reached 3 billion views, trending in Pakistan and India.
3. Mere Humsafar – 1.96 Billion Views
- Channel: ARY Digital
- Production Company: Six Sigma Plus
- Producers: Humayun Saeed & Shehzad Naseeb
- Writer: Saira Raza
- Director: Qasim Ali Mureed
- Cast: Hania Amir, Farhan Saeed
The chemistry between Farhan Saeed and Hania Amir propelled Mere Humsafar to almost 2 billion views, trending across South Asia and the Middle East.
4. Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi – 1.86 Billion Views
- Channel: ARY Digital
- Production Company: iDream Entertainment
- Producer: Abdullah Seja
- Writer: Radain Shah
- Director: Ahmed Bhatti
- Cast: Danish Taimoor, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem
This controversial drama became a massive hit, surpassing one billion views during its original run and stirring discussions with its intense storyline.
5. Ishq Murshid – 1.89 Billion Views
- Channel: HUM TV
- Production Company: Moomal Production & MD Production
- Producers: Moomal Shunaid & Momina Duraid
- Writer: Saira Raza
- Director: Farooq Rind
- Cast: Bilal Abbas, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem
Ishq Murshid set a new benchmark with record-breaking TRPs and nearly 2 billion views, cementing its place in Pakistani TV history.
6. Maayire – 1.77 Billion Views
- Channel: ARY Digital
- Production Company: Big Bang Entertainment
- Producers: Fahad Mustafa & Dr. Ali Kazmi
- Writer: Sana Fahad
- Director: Meesam Naqvi
- Cast: Aina Asif, Naumaan Ijaz, Maria Wasti
Tackling the sensitive issue of child marriage, Maayire resonated deeply with audiences, garnering over 1.7 billion views globally.
7. Jaan Nisar – 1.73 Billion Views
- Channel: Har Pal Geo
- Production Company: 7th Sky Entertainment
- Producer: Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi
- Writer: Rehana Aftab
- Director: Mohsin Mirza
- Cast: Danish Taimoor, Hiba Bukhari
Jaan Nisar reached 1 billion views within just 72 days, becoming a remarkable success in modern Pakistani television.
8. Siyaani – 1.72 Billion Views
- Channel: Har Pal Geo
- Production Company: 7th Sky Entertainment
- Producer: Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi
- Writer: Sadia Akhtar
- Director: Ali Akbar
- Cast: Mohsin Abbas Haider, Anmol Baloch
This gripping drama reached over 1.7 billion views, captivating audiences with its intricate plot and memorable performances.
9. Rang Mahal – 1.52 Billion Views
- Channel: Har Pal Geo
- Production Company: 7th Sky Entertainment
- Producer: Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi
- Writer: Shafia Ali
- Director: Zahid Mehmood
- Cast: Sehar Khan, Humayoun Ashraf
With its strong female lead, Rang Mahal became a fan favorite and earned over 1.5 billion views, gaining critical acclaim.
10. Fitoor – 1.01 Billion Views
- Channel: Har Pal Geo
- Production Company: 7th Sky Entertainment
- Producers: Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi
- Writer: Zanjabeel Asim Shah
- Director: Siraj-ul-Haq
- Cast: Faysal Qureshi, Hiba Bukhari, Wahaj Ali
Fitoor captivated viewers with its love story, crossing 1 billion views and dominating its time slot throughout its run.
Pakistani dramas have proven their global appeal, and their ability to connect with diverse audiences is only growing stronger.