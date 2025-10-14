List of 12 south Indian films in Rs 500 crore club till 2025

These blockbusters show that Indian cinema is evolving, big ideas, strong scripts, and emotional depth now define true success

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 14th October 2025 6:45 pm IST
Hyderabad: The word “pan-India” became popular after the release of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. These films broke language barriers and brought audiences from across the country together. Before that, movies were often categorized as Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu films. But Baahubali changed everything. Its grand visuals, emotional storytelling, and universal appeal made it a nationwide celebration.

After Baahubali, the idea of making “pan-India” films grew stronger. Directors began creating stories that could connect with people in every corner of the country. From KGF to RRR, from Pushpa to Kantara, this trend became unstoppable. Each film not only entertained but also broke massive box office records. With strong storytelling, powerful heroes, and stunning visuals, these movies made the dream of crossing Rs. 500 crores a reality.

South Indian Films That Crossed Rs. 500 Crores at the Box Office

1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

2. Pushpa 2: The Rule

3. RRR 

4. KGF: Chapter 2

5. Kalki 2898 AD 

6. 2.0

7. Baahubali: The Beginning 

8. Salaar 

9. Leo 

10. Jailer 

11. Coolie 

12. Kantara: Chapter 1

These blockbusters show that Indian cinema is evolving. Big ideas, strong scripts, and emotional depth now define true success.

