List of 13 films, series releasing on OTT this week (Jan 21-24)

Whether you enjoy binge watching on weekends or picking one solid film to unwind, this week’s digital releases offer plenty of choices

Netflix
Hyderabad: The third week of January brings an exciting wave of new movies and web series to OTT platforms. From romantic dramas and fantasy adventures, comedy to crime thrillers and inspiring space stories, there is something for every kind of viewer. 

Whether you enjoy binge watching on weekends or picking one solid film to unwind, this week’s digital releases offer plenty of choices. Here is a simple and clear guide to what is streaming now and where you can watch it.

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to January 25)

Netflix

  •  Tere Ishk Mein: January 23
  •  A Big Bold Beautiful Journey : January 24

Amazon Prime Video

  •  Steal : January 21
  •  Cheekatilo : January 23
  •  It’s Not Like That : January 24
  •  The Bluff : January 25

JioHotstar

  •  Space Gen Chandrayaan : January 23
  •  Mark : January 23
  •  Gustaakh Ishq : January 23

ZEE5

  •  Sirai : January 23
  •  Mastiii 4 : January 23

ETV Win

  •  Sandhya Nama Upasathe : January 22

Aha

  •  Shambhala : January 22

