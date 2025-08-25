List of 13 OTT titles premiering this week [August 25 to 31, 2025]

Hyderabad: August is wrapping up with a bang for movie and web series lovers. The last week of the month is filled with a power-packed lineup on OTT platforms, offering everything from gripping thrillers and superhero spectacles to heartfelt romances and musical dramas.Whether you are in the mood for intense action, lighthearted comedy, or inspiring stories, this week’s releases have something for everyone.

Netflix

Metro… In Dino (Aug 29) – Anurag Basu’s romantic anthology explores four stories of love and heartbreak across Indian cities.

The Thursday Murder Club (Aug 28) – Four retirees solving cold cases find themselves in the middle of a real murder mystery.

Love Untangled (Aug 29) – A light-hearted K-drama about a teen trying to win her crush’s heart.

Karate Kid: Legends (Aug 30) – A martial arts showdown with guidance from Mr. Han and Daniel LaRusso.

Kingdom (Aug 27) – Kingdom is a 2025 Indian Telugu-language spy action thriller, directed and written by Gowtam Tinnanuri..

Prime Video

Songs of Paradise (Aug 29) – A musical drama inspired by Raj Begum, the first female voice of Radio Kashmir.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (Aug 27) – A prequel series exploring the Navy SEAL’s journey to the CIA.

JioHotstar

Thunderbolts (Aug 27) – Marvel’s antiheroes unite for a high-stakes mission.

Atomic: One Hell of a Ride (Aug 29) – A thriller about uranium smuggling across the Middle East.

King & Conqueror (Aug 25) – Historical drama on the rivalry before the Battle of Hastings.

Shodha (ZEE5, Aug 29) – A Kannada psychological thriller about memory and identity.

4.5 Gang (SonyLIV, Aug 29) – A Malayalam dark comedy about underdogs clashing with a mafia boss.

Better Man (Lionsgate Play, Aug 29) – A biopic inspired by British pop star Robbie Williams.

With this packed lineup, viewers can expect romance, suspense, action, and plenty of drama to binge through the week.