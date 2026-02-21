List of 15 films, series to watch on OTT this weekend (Feb 21, 22)

This weekend offers a variety of genres for everyone to enjoy, here’s a roundup of the most exciting OTT releases streaming this weekend

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 21st February 2026 2:42 pm IST
OTT This Weekend

Hyderabad: Weekends are perfect for unwinding and enjoying some quality time. Whether you’re venturing outside or relaxing indoors with a good movie or series, this weekend offers a variety of genres for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a roundup of the most exciting OTT releases streaming this weekend.

Weekend OTT Releases to Binge Watch

Netflix

  • The Night Agent – Season 3 (Feb 19)
  • Firebreak (Feb 20)
  • 56 Days (Feb 18)
  • The Swedish Connection (Feb 19)
  • Pavane (Feb 20)
  • Strip Law (Feb 20)
  • Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies (Feb 19)
  • Being Gordon Ramsay (Feb 18)
ZEE5

  • Kennedy (Feb 20)
  • Rakshasa (Feb 20)
  • Paathirathri (Feb 20)

Apple TV+

  • The Last Thing He Told Me – Season 2 (Feb 20)

Prime Video

  • Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (Feb 19)

JioHotstar

  • Lucky The Superstar (Feb 20)

