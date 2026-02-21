List of 15 films, series to watch on OTT this weekend (Feb 21, 22)

Hyderabad: Weekends are perfect for unwinding and enjoying some quality time. Whether you’re venturing outside or relaxing indoors with a good movie or series, this weekend offers a variety of genres for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a roundup of the most exciting OTT releases streaming this weekend.
Weekend OTT Releases to Binge Watch
Netflix
- The Night Agent – Season 3 (Feb 19)
- Firebreak (Feb 20)
- 56 Days (Feb 18)
- The Swedish Connection (Feb 19)
- Pavane (Feb 20)
- Strip Law (Feb 20)
- Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies (Feb 19)
- Being Gordon Ramsay (Feb 18)
ZEE5
- Kennedy (Feb 20)
- Rakshasa (Feb 20)
- Paathirathri (Feb 20)
Apple TV+
- The Last Thing He Told Me – Season 2 (Feb 20)
Prime Video
- Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (Feb 19)
JioHotstar
- Lucky The Superstar (Feb 20)