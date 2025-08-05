Hyderabad: Indian cinema is having an exciting year in 2025. With audiences returning to theatres in large numbers and filmmakers offering bigger, bolder stories, the first half of the year has already delivered some massive box office hits. From high-octane action to emotional dramas, the variety of content has kept movie lovers hooked across languages.

The box office collections for the first six months of 2025 touched a whopping Rs. 5,723 crore, showing a 14% growth compared to the same period last year.

As we step into the second half of the year, all eyes are on the upcoming lineup of Bollywood and Tollywood films. August and September, in particular, are packed with some of the most awaited sequels, action thrillers, and mass entertainers promising to continue the winning streak at the box office.

Below is a full list of major films releasing in August and September 2025 in both Bollywood and Tollywood cinemas.

Upcoming Bollywood Releases 2025

August 8

◦ Heer Express (Divita Juneja, Prit Kamani)

◦ Andaaz 2 (Aayush Kumar, Akaisha Vats)

August 14

◦ War 2 (Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR)

◦ Tehran (John Abraham, Manushi Chhillar)

August 15

◦ The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter (Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi)

◦ The India Story (Shreyas Talpade, Kajal Aggarwal)

August 29

◦ Param Sundari (Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor)

September 5

◦ Baaghi 4 (Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt)

◦ The Bengal Files (Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher)

September 19

◦ Jolly LLB 3 (Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi)

◦ Nishaanchi (Aaishvary Thackeray, Monika Panwar)

September 26

◦ Haunted 3D: Ghosts Of The Past (Gaurav Bajpai, Mahaakshay Chakraborty)

Tollywood Releases

August 4

◦ Kingdom (Vijay Deverakonda)

August 6

◦ Aakasamlo Oka Tara (Dulquer Salmaan)

August 14

◦ Coolie (Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra)

◦ War 2 (Telugu version; Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR)

August 27

◦ Mass Jathara (Ravi Teja, Sreeleela)

September 5

◦ Mirai (Teja Sajja, Ritika Nayak)

◦ Andhra King Taluka (Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashri Borse)

September 25

◦ They Call Him OG (Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi)