Hyderabad: Looking for the best OTT releases this week? Your weekend watchlist is about to get packed with exciting new movies and web series across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, Aha Video, and other streaming platforms. From Akshay Kumar’s mucwithout h-awaited horror comedy Bhooth Bangla to Ali Fazal’s intense crime thriller Raakh, several fresh titles are arriving for audiences across India.

Whether you enjoy suspense thrillers, family dramas, romance, action entertainers, or binge-worthy web series, this week’s OTT lineup has something for everyone. Here is a platform-wise list of the biggest OTT releases streaming this weekend.

Netflix

Bhooth Bangla

Maternal Instinct

The Evil Lawyer

The Polygamist

Sweet Magnolias Season 5

Amazon Prime Video

Raakh

Karuppu

Every Year After

Michael

Your Fault: London

JioHotstar

Dridam

Zee5

Maa Hai Na

Taarkata

Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (FIFA World Cup 2026)

Aha Video

Sshhh Season 3

ETV Win

Second Marriage

Ramani Kalyanam

Sun NXT

Ramani Kalyanam

BookMyShow Stream

The Arborist

The Demoness

Whether you prefer thrillers, horror comedies, romance, or family dramas, this week’s OTT lineup offers plenty of binge-worthy options across all major streaming platforms.