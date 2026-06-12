List of 20 new titles releasing on OTT (June 12 to June 18)

Whether you prefer thrillers, horror comedies, romance, or family dramas, this week's OTT lineup offers plenty of binge-worthy options across all major streaming platforms

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published:
Exciting OTT movies and shows preview for this week with diverse genres and star casts.
(Image Source: AI Generated Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Looking for the best OTT releases this week? Your weekend watchlist is about to get packed with exciting new movies and web series across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, Aha Video, and other streaming platforms. From Akshay Kumar’s mucwithout h-awaited horror comedy Bhooth Bangla to Ali Fazal’s intense crime thriller Raakh, several fresh titles are arriving for audiences across India.

Whether you enjoy suspense thrillers, family dramas, romance, action entertainers, or binge-worthy web series, this week’s OTT lineup has something for everyone. Here is a platform-wise list of the biggest OTT releases streaming this weekend.

Netflix

  • Bhooth Bangla
  • Maternal Instinct
  • The Evil Lawyer
  • The Polygamist
  • Sweet Magnolias Season 5

Amazon Prime Video

  • Raakh
  • Karuppu
  • Every Year After
  • Michael
  • Your Fault: London

JioHotstar

  • Dridam

Zee5

  • Maa Hai Na
  • Taarkata
  • Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (FIFA World Cup 2026)

Aha Video

  • Sshhh Season 3

ETV Win

  • Second Marriage
  • Ramani Kalyanam

Sun NXT

  • Ramani Kalyanam

BookMyShow Stream

  • The Arborist
  • The Demoness

Whether you prefer thrillers, horror comedies, romance, or family dramas, this week’s OTT lineup offers plenty of binge-worthy options across all major streaming platforms.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published:

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Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
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