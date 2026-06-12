Hyderabad: Looking for the best OTT releases this week? Your weekend watchlist is about to get packed with exciting new movies and web series across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5, Aha Video, and other streaming platforms. From Akshay Kumar’s mucwithout h-awaited horror comedy Bhooth Bangla to Ali Fazal’s intense crime thriller Raakh, several fresh titles are arriving for audiences across India.
Whether you enjoy suspense thrillers, family dramas, romance, action entertainers, or binge-worthy web series, this week’s OTT lineup has something for everyone. Here is a platform-wise list of the biggest OTT releases streaming this weekend.
Netflix
- Bhooth Bangla
- Maternal Instinct
- The Evil Lawyer
- The Polygamist
- Sweet Magnolias Season 5
Amazon Prime Video
- Raakh
- Karuppu
- Every Year After
- Michael
- Your Fault: London
JioHotstar
- Dridam
Zee5
- Maa Hai Na
- Taarkata
- Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (FIFA World Cup 2026)
Aha Video
- Sshhh Season 3
ETV Win
- Second Marriage
- Ramani Kalyanam
Sun NXT
- Ramani Kalyanam
BookMyShow Stream
- The Arborist
- The Demoness
Whether you prefer thrillers, horror comedies, romance, or family dramas, this week’s OTT lineup offers plenty of binge-worthy options across all major streaming platforms.