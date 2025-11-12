List of 3 major films Aamir Khan rejected or quit in 2025

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, known for his perfectionism, is taking his time before finalizing his next big film. After his sports comedy Sitaare Zameen Par, the actor made a short cameo in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. However, after the movie’s mixed response, Aamir has not announced any new project.

Unlike Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who have multiple films lined up, Aamir has chosen to step back and reassess his options. According to multiple reports, he said no to multiple projects in 2025 after showing interest in them. Let’s have a look.

Movies Aamir Khan rejected in 2025

1. Vamshi Paidipally Project

Aamir Khan was in talks for a film with Tollywood director Vamshi Paidipally, produced by Dil Raju. The project was reportedly locked and ready for announcement. However, Aamir backed out just before it went official. Reports suggest that the script has now been offered to Salman Khan. The reasons for Aamir’s withdrawal remain unclear, but insiders say he was not fully convinced about the story’s potential.

2. Lokesh Kanagaraj Superhero Film

After his cameo in Coolie, Aamir and director Lokesh Kanagaraj planned a massive superhero film, intended to be Lokesh’s Hindi debut. The movie was described as a large-scale action spectacle. But following Coolie’s poor reception, Aamir reportedly decided to shelve the project. This decision disappointed many fans who were eager to see Aamir in a superhero avatar.

3. Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic with Rajkumar Hirani

The most shocking move was Aamir walking out of the Dadasaheb Phalke biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film would have been their third collaboration after 3 Idiots and PK. According to sources, both Aamir and Hirani were not happy with the final script, finding it emotionally flat and lacking humor.

What’s Next for Aamir Khan

Aamir is now reviewing around 20 scripts and plans to announce his next project in early 2026. Staying true to his perfectionist image, he is in no hurry to return to the big screen until he finds a story that truly excites him and connects with audiences.