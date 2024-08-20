List of 3 new upcoming Pakistani dramas of Wahaj Ali

Islamabad: After a brief hiatus from television, popular Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali is set to make a powerful return to the small screen with not one but two highly anticipated dramas. The actor, who last captivated audiences in Mein opposite Ayeza Khan, has been missed by fans eager to see him in fresh and compelling roles.

1. Sun Mere Dil

First on the list is Sun Mere Dil, a drama that has already generated significant buzz. Starring Wahaj Ali alongside the talented Maya Ali, this drama is written by the renowned Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and directed by Haseeb Hassan. Set to air on Geo Entertainment, Sun Mere Dil is one of the most awaited Pakistani dramas of 2024. While the official premiere date is yet to be announced, promos are expected to be released soon.

2. Untitled New Project

In addition to Sun Mere Dil, Wahaj is also set to star in a new, yet-to-be-titled project. This drama will see him opposite actress Faiza Khan. While details remain scarce, the drama is said to be in its early stages of production, leaving fans eagerly speculating about what to expect.

3. Tere Bin 2

Tere Bin 2, starring Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, is one of the most awaited dramas currently of Lollywood. The sequel of the superhit show Tere Bin, was announced in November 2023. Ever since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the drama to arrive. Wahaj and Yumna recently embarked on a USA tour to meet and greet their fans. Speculation has been rife that the tour might be tied to promotions for Tere Bin 2.

With three promising dramas in the pipeline, Wahaj Ali is poised to once again capture the hearts of his audience, delivering the stellar performances he is known for. Fans can look forward to an exciting year ahead as they await the return of this beloved actor to their screens.