In recent times, K-dramas and K-pop have become extremely popular in India. From college students to working professionals, more people are getting hooked on Korean entertainment. Shows like Crash Landing on You, Goblin, Descendants of the Sun, and Squid Game have gained massive viewership across the country. Their emotional storytelling, strong characters, and high production quality have made them fan favorites.

Amid this growing craze, fans of Hyun Bin have something exciting to look forward to.

3 Most-anticipated upcoming Korean projects

Confidential Assignment Franchise Returns

One of Hyun Bin’s most loved film franchises, Confidential Assignment, is officially coming back with a third installment. The upcoming movie is tentatively titled “Confidential Assignment: The Final.”

Reports suggest that the script is nearly complete, and the makers are planning to begin production next year. The film is expected to be a grand finale, with a larger scale story set across multiple countries. Along with Hyun Bin, the franchise also stars Yoo Hae Jin, YoonA, and Daniel Henney.

The story revolves around a North Korean detective and a South Korean detective teaming up to track dangerous criminals, mixing action with comedy.

Hyun Bin’s Other Upcoming Project

Before the third film releases, Hyun Bin will also return as Baek Kitae in the series “Made in Korea.” The first season received strong appreciation, especially for his powerful performance.

Season 2 is expected to release later this year, adding more excitement for fans.

Another popular Korean drama, “Beyond the Bar,” is also in discussions for Season 2. The legal romance drama stars Lee Jin Wook and Chaeyeon.

The story follows a young lawyer learning under a skilled mentor, and their bond slowly develops into something deeper. The first season ended on an open note, leaving fans curious about their future.

While the official confirmation is still pending, fans are already excited about what’s next.