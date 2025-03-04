List of 5 lakeside resorts near Hyderabad to soak in the views

Imagine waking up to the sound of birds chirping, sipping your morning tea with a view of a shimmering lake and ending your day with a mesmerizing sunset reflecting on the water. Well, this can come true as just a short drive away from Hyderabad, several lakeside resorts offer this perfect blend of tranquillity and scenic beauty. Whether you are planning a romantic retreat, a peaceful solo escape or a fun-filled trip with family, these resorts provide an unmatched experience of nature’s serenity.

Nestled along the shores of picturesque lakes, these resorts offer not just breathtaking views but also a range of experiences like camping, boating, kayaking and much more. Siasat.com has curated a list of five stunning resorts where you can immerse yourself in nature and soak in the views.

5 Best Lakeside resorts near Hyderabad

1. Golkonda Resorts & Spa, Gandipet

Located near Osman Sagar Lake, this resort blends luxury, comfort and scenic beauty. It offers premium villas, an infinity pool and a spa. It is perfect for those seeking a lavish getaway with serene lake views and fine dining experiences. The lush greenery and tranquil ambience make it a great choice for a rejuvenating weekend.

2. Haritha Lake Resort, Laknavaram

Situated on the picturesque Laknavaram Lake, it offers stunning waterfront views and a peaceful retreat amidst nature. Guests can enjoy cozy accommodations with balconies overlooking the lake, making it an ideal spot for relaxation. Boating, kayaking and nature walks around the iconic suspension bridge add to the experience.

3. Margosa Rewild Resort, Sangareddy

Situated along the tranquil Manjeera River, it offers you a unique blend of natural beauty and luxury amenities. It offers various experiences like peaceful nature walks, birdwatching expeditions, and fishing by the river. It also has a dine by the river option which makes it all the more peaceful.

4. Sakhi Lakeview Resort, Moinabad

It is a luxury resort offering serene lake views and a peaceful escape from the city. The resort features elegant suites with private pools, balconies overlooking the lake, and a tranquil ambience perfect for couples and nature lovers. Guests can enjoy a relaxing stay with premium amenities, gourmet dining, and easy access to nearby attractions.

5. Lake Resort, Shamirpet

Nestled on the banks of Shamirpet Lake, this government-run resort provides a budget-friendly yet scenic escape from Hyderabad’s hustle. The rustic cottages and peaceful surroundings create a refreshing atmosphere for nature lovers. Guests can explore nearby parks, enjoy birdwatching, or simply relax by the lake.



