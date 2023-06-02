List of 5 movies rejected by Sonakshi Sinha

Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in 2010, opposite actor Salman Khan in Dabangg. Since then the actress has been known for choosing diverse roles throughout her career in Bollywood, which spans over 13 years. She has been part of some hit films like ‘Dabangg’, ‘Rowdy Rathore’, ‘Son of Sardar’ and others. The actress has now taken up other ventures with her press-on nails brand Soezi.

As the star turns 36 today, here are some of the films that she rejected or was not able to take up due to various reasons.

Sonakshi Sinha (Instagram)

1. Haseena Parkar

The 2017 biographical crime film about gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s sister was initially offered to Sonakshi Sinha. The part played by Shraddha Kapoor was scripted keeping Sonakshi in mind. Director Apoorva Lakhia claimed that the shooting kept on getting postponed. The actress was then shooting for Force 2 and couldn’t give the dates for the movie. The movie received acclaim for its plot and concept but did not work well at the box office.

2. Udta Punjab

The actress was offered the role played by Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Diljit Dosanjh but rejected the role due to other commitments. The multi-starrer movie was able to garner critical acclaim and did well at the box office as well.

3. Mubarakan

Sinha rejected the romantic comedy with an ensemble cast including actors Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, as she felt that the part offered to her was not meaty enough and didn’t have enough screen time.

4. Race 2

According to reports, Sona rejected the thriller due to date clashes. The actress who was shooting for Dabangg 2 left the film as she could not accommodate the film in her schedule.

5. Chiranjeevi’s 150th Film

Superstar Chiranjeevi’s 150th film created a lot of hype among the fans. Other than Sonakshi, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among the top leading ladies who rejected the role. According to a news portal, the actress rejected the role because she found that the script and the role lacked something special.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha can be seen in the series Dahaad which is currently streaming on Prime Video. She is playing the character of a cop and has received appreciation for her role. She will next be seen in various films, including Kakuda, Nikita Roy, and The Book of Darkness. The actress will also be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Heeramandi on Netflix. Apart from this, she also has Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.