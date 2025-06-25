List of 5 popular K-Dramas for ‘Crash Landing On You’ fans

Hyderabad: Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are two of the most famous and talented actors in South Korea. They are not just popular for their amazing acting but also for their sweet real-life love story. Fans all over the world adore them for their beautiful looks, natural chemistry, and how respectful and caring they are toward each other. Their love story feels like a real-life romantic drama—starting from being co-stars to becoming husband and wife, and now proud parents to a baby boy.

They are often called the “BinJin couple” and are known for being very private about their relationship. But recently, they gave fans a rare look into their love journey. Hyun Bin said how lucky he feels to have someone who truly understands his work and life, while Son Ye Jin once shared that Hyun Bin is her “first love.” Their cute bond and the way they talk about each other make fans fall in love with them all over again!

Top 5 Popular K-Dramas of Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin

1. Crash Landing On You (2019–2020) – Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin

◦ A love story between a South Korean woman who lands in North Korea by accident and a kind North Korean soldier. This drama made them super famous and is loved all over the world.

2. Secret Garden (2010) – Hyun Bin

◦ A fun fantasy drama where a rich CEO and a stuntwoman switch bodies. Hyun Bin’s acting was loved by many, and this show became a huge hit.

3. Thirty-Nine (2022) – Son Ye Jin

◦ A story about three best friends who are about to turn 40. It talks about friendship, love, and life problems. Son Ye Jin’s emotional role touched many hearts.

4. Memories of the Alhambra (2018) – Hyun Bin

◦ A mix of action and mystery, this drama shows a man who plays a video game that becomes real. Hyun Bin’s cool role and the exciting story made it very popular.

5. Something in the Rain (2018) – Son Ye Jin

◦ A sweet love story between a woman and her younger brother’s friend. This drama is soft, emotional, and full of real feelings.

Have you watched any of them? Comment below.