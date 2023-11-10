List of 6 celeb couples who are likely to get married soon

Mumbai: Bollywood stars and cricketers are treated specially in India and celebrities of these two categories have amassed a huge fan following. There are various B-town celebs and cricketers who have remained in the news for their personal life.

From Shubman Gill to Ananya Panday, there are various personalities who have lately become hot topics of discussion due to the rumoured relationships and weddings. In this write-up, we will tell you about the rumoured celebrity lovebirds who are likely to tie the knot soon.

1. Shubman Gill – Sara Tendulkar

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar are ruling news headlines due to their personal lives. They are likely to get married soon and the news was broken by another cricketer Chirag Suri during an interview recently. The rumours of their dating have been circulating for the past two years now.

However, after Chirag revealed about Shubman’s marriage plans, the Indian batter unfollowed him on Instagram.

2. Ananya Panday – Aditya Roy Kapur

Actress Ananya Panday and actor Aditya Roy Kapur are rumoured to be dating for quite a time now and are often spotted together. Ananya, recently in a popular chatshow KWK season 8, hinted about her dating life too. The duo look elegant together and it is rumoured that they are planning to take their relationship to the next soon.

In a playful exchange about potential marriage, Karan Johar teased Ananya about her surname after tying the knot with Aditya. He humorously suggested it would be “CRAP,” combining their initials. Ananya, quick to respond, corrected him, saying it would be ‘PARK’ (Ananya Panday Aditya Roy Kapur).

3. Ira Khan – Nupur Shikhare

The daughter of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is set to tie the knot with her long-time beau. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got engaged earlier and will get married in January 2024. The pre-wedding festivities pictures of Ira and Nupur went viral recently and fans are excited to see the couple together officially.

4. Rakul Preet Singh – Jackky Bhagnani

Actress Rakul Preet Singh earlier confirmed her romance with Jackky Bhagnani by posting a loved-up photo on her social media account and it is reported that the duo are having a quality time together. Reports also claim that these love birds are going to get married soon.

5. Janhvi Kapoor- Shikhar Pahariya

Actress Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been dating each other for a long time now. Recently the PDA between Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya grabbed a lot of attention and netizens wondered if they are set to tie the knot soon. It is reported that the duo are loving each other too much and even got a green signal from Janhvi’s dad Boney Kapoor.

6. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

South lovebirds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, although have not officially accepted their relationship in public, but seem to have painted the town red with pictures, videos and social media PDA. Buzz has it that they are planning to get married soon.